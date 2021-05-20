Comerica Bank Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1,024.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,766 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth $1,668,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,346 shares of company stock valued at $20,090,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.