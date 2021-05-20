Comerica Bank Has $2.08 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of ALLETE worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 182,098 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 958,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ALLETE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,752,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

