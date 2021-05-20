Comerica Bank Increases Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,810,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,771,000 after buying an additional 1,511,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,091,000 after buying an additional 1,209,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

