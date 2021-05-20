Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,854,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after acquiring an additional 176,867 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.