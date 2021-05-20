Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

