Comerica Bank Purchases 13,613 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.