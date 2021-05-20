Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.95 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

