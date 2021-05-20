Comerica Bank Sells 1,168 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.