Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.92

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$10.00. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.93, with a volume of 396,496 shares trading hands.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

