Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

NYSE LH opened at $267.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.70 and its 200 day moving average is $231.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

