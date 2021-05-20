Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

