Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,823 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

