Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

HOLX stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

