Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 18,254 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $16,416,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

BTI stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.88%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.