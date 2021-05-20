Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $304.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

