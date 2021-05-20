Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.