Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.37% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $55.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.