Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

Shares of SNOW opened at $228.81 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day moving average of $268.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,354,025 shares of company stock valued at $303,940,126 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

