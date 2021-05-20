Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 136.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,366 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.81 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

