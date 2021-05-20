Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,627 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

