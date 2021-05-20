Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.84. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

