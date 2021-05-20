Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,895 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

