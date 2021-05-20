Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 41,402 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

