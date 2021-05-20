CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CommScope worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $36,324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 814,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $10,720,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

