Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.66

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $8.77. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 46,088 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens cut Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESXB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

About Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

