Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.80

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.80 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 54.35 ($0.71). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 53.33 ($0.70), with a volume of 426,703 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The company has a market cap of £282.67 million and a PE ratio of 62.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a €1.33 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.01%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

