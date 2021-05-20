Comparing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 35.88 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -3.65 Sasol $10.61 billion 0.94 -$5.87 billion $0.82 19.32

Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sasol. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sasol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tellurian and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00 Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Sasol has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.77%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Sasol.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sasol beats Tellurian on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

