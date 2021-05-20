Comparing TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) & Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TCG BDC and Pharma Mar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC -2.73% 10.75% 4.46% Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TCG BDC and Pharma Mar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00

TCG BDC presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.98%. Given TCG BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Pharma Mar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of TCG BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TCG BDC has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Mar has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCG BDC and Pharma Mar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $221.30 million 3.37 $61.33 million $1.79 7.63 Pharma Mar $96.12 million 18.41 -$12.74 million ($0.48) -200.00

TCG BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar. Pharma Mar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCG BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Pharma Mar on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference. It develops and commercializes Yondelis for the treatment of soft tissue sarcomas and for ovarian cancer; Aplidin for treating multiple myeloma; and Zepzelca for treating patients with small cell lung cancer. The company also develops clinical-stage programs, including PM184 and PM14. In addition, it develops and markets diagnostics kits; and develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. Pharma Mar, S.A. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

