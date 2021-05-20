Compound (COMP) Price Hits $557.11 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $557.11 or 0.01345586 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $669.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000876 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 255.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,176,251 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.