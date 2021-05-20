Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CMG traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.51. 89,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$3.88 and a 12-month high of C$6.74.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

