Conceal Hits 1-Day Volume of $64,687.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Conceal has a market cap of $4.00 million and $64,687.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,884.57 or 1.00236009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00040317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.90 or 0.01351814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.51 or 0.00544135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.00351557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00126366 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,012,184 coins and its circulating supply is 11,216,105 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

