Conflux Network (CFX) Trading Down 42.7% Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $391.89 million and $11.84 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,829.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.46 or 0.06993698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $845.40 or 0.02021049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.00 or 0.00525945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00182314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00612561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00475762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.53 or 0.00431592 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 834,026,361 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.