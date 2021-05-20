Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,540 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,751 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $39,492,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,041 shares of company stock worth $2,274,322 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

