Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 5,750 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 44.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 17.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

