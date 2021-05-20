Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.41 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.