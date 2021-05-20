Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $443.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

