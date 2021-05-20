Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 415.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Shares of DE opened at $358.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

