Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSB opened at $154.05 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.26 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

