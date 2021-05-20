Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys New Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $239,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 605,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBCI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $59.41 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

