Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

