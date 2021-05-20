Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.10 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $132.80 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 138.33, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

