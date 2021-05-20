Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.39 Million Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.12% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,212 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $49,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

OFG opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

