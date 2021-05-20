Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $213.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.70. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

