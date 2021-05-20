Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $216.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.12 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.