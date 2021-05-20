Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of DHT worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 174,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 61,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 207,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 128,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

