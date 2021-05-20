Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8,826.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $295.54 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.42.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

