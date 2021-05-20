Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.07% of Ingevity worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NGVT opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

