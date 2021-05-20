Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.36 Million Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 458.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 314,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

