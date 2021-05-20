Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.