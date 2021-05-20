Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,049.00 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.29 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,199.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,057.39.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total value of $2,791,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $16,988,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

